2019 One year ago today
Megan Nelsona, doctoral candidate with the University of Idaho’s Department of Movement Science, said there is a lot of research illustrating a connection between sedentary behavior and poor health outcomes but scientists don’t fully understand why that connection exists. She said learning more about the acute effects of a single bout of sitting could provide some answers. … The Idaho Travel Council granted $99,638 in tourism marketing funding to the Moscow Chamber of Commerce through the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program.
2015 Five years ago today
Abnormally hot water temperatures from the summer heat and low flows have killed tens of thousands of endangered sockeye salmon in the Snake and Columbia rivers. Although Ice Harbor Dam, the first dam on the Snake River, has counted 964 sockeye as of Thursday, only 379 of those fish have made it to Lower Granite. Last year 2,700 fish passed Lower Granite. … Darrell Keim, newly hired program director for the Latah Recovery Center, is hitting the countywide meeting circuit to let people know about the services the center will provide when it opens later this summer.
2010 10 years ago today
Hot August days are here, bringing blistering conditions — and football. The University of Idaho football team reports to camp this week, while Washington State has its first practice this weekend. Idaho’s first practice will be on the SprinTurf in front of the Kibbie Dome. The Vandals first game will be against North Dakota. … Several hundred people traveled to Palouse from throughout Whitman and Latah counties and from as far away as Spokane for the fifth annual Palouse Bluegrass Festival at the Palouse City Park. Event organizer Heidi Kite, proprietor of the Open Eye Consignment Shop located in Palouse, said she created the festival to bring people into town to relax and enjoy good music.