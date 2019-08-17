2018 One year ago today
Because of continued community growth, Pullman Regional Hospital has proposed plans for a $40 million, 45,000-square-foot health pavilion that would provide one-stop care for hospital patients. The expansion would be funded by donations and a community bond measure. … After nearly 30 years with UI and just over four months on paid leave from his position as athletic director, Rob Spear was fired from his post by the Idaho State Board of Education. The dismissal was determined “for convenience,” which is a contractual right outlined in Spear’s employment agreement with the university. The verdict means Spear will be compensated by the board — according to SBOE information officer Mike Keckler — for the remainder of his term, which ends Feb. 17, 2020.
2014 Five years ago today
Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries following a train-car collision on Granite Road about 1/2-mile east of Boyer Park in Whitman County. The car’s driver, a 23-year-old man from Colfax, apparently did not see the train until he was crossing the tracks. The train’s front end hit the driver’s side of the vehicle catapulting the vehicle off of the track and causing it to roll onto its driver side. ... More than 3,000 new students flocked to Pullman for WSU’s Move In Day and to get settled in to their new dormitories. It took a great deal of coordination and detailed planning to move all the students in smoothly, said Chio Flores, assistant dean of students at WSU. She volunteered to help students move in and said staff members and resident advisors have been training all summer for the big event.
2009 10 years ago today
Moscow’s Sojourners’ Alliance has a lot of fairy godmothers. The latest of those godmothers, in the form of the Moscow City Council, unanimously approved Monday night a resolution to fund $15,000 worth of repairs to the transitional homeless shelter. Between money from the city of Moscow, the Idaho Housing and Finance Association and private donations, the transitional homeless shelter is on its way to being able to repair major water damage at its Van Buren Street site. ... Whitman and Latah counties remain fairly immune to the high foreclosure rates that are being seen nationwide. Dave Kiblen, owner of Latah County Title Co. in Moscow, said he has seen less than a 1-percent increase in foreclosure notices in Latah County in the last month-and-a-half.
1994 25 years ago today
Health care reform may be stalled in the U.S. Senate, but it’s moving full speed ahead on the Palouse. The boards of Pullman Memorial Hospital and Gritman Medical Center adopted a joint vision statement calling for “full integration” of the two institutions. The regional health care statement envisions sharing doctors and equipment. … Up close, it’s not a pretty sight. Gunshot casings and glass litter the forest floor, dilapidated trails prove nearly impossible from erosion, an algae-covered pond laps against eroded banks and rusted-out automobiles sit derelict in their forest graves. After years of abuse, Moscow Mountain is badly in need of a serious face lift. And with the help of a newly formed community-based group — the Moscow Mountain Collaboration — one may be in the works.