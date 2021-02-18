2020 One year ago today
Emsi’s new four-story, 70,000-square-foot building under construction on the north side of Moscow would not have been possible without federal support. Emsi, a labor market analytics firm currently on Jackson Street, was selected to receive federal New Markets Tax Credit financing last year after nonprofit community development lender MoFi determined Emsi to be a good fit for the federal program, according to a MoFi news release. … The Pullman Civic Trust hopes the city will one day establish an underpass beneath North Grand Avenue and transform a nearby steel train trestle into a path connection. These ideas were among the many discussed at the Pullman 2040’s annual meeting, held at the Courtyard by Marriott. Pullman 2040 was established in 2016 and aims to help the city accomplish long-term goals.
2016 Five years ago today
The Whitman County Humane Society is running out of room. So, the humane society is working to improve the dogs’ behavior to help them find a home a little faster.The shelter has teamed up with Leticia Fanucchi, a clinical instructor with WSU’s Veterinary Medicine Behavioral Service. Fanucchi said she organized a shelter training program in 2011 for WSU veterinary students to help train the animals. She said training includes standard commands like sit, leave it and stay, but also helps dogs become less aggressive, less fearful in particular situations, teaches them manners and helps them manage anxiety. … The project to extend the Latah Trail east of Troy is moving ahead as the Latah County Commissioners agreed to send a letter to the Federal Highway Administration approving completion of their review on the impacts of the roughly four-mile stretch. The proposal is to extend the path roughly 4-4.75 miles east of Troy through the West Fork of Bear Creek canyon.
2011 10 years ago today
Connie Osborn was born at Gritman Medical Center. She selected Gritman as her hospital when she had to have knee surgery. Her father has received care there. She’s given birth to her three sons there. Over the last 35 years, she’s also worked in almost every single patient-care area in the hospital. As the chief quality management officer, she now monitors patient outcomes and ensures federal mandates are met at Gritman. She said she wants to make sure every patient receives the same caliber of care she and her family have received over the years.