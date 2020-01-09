2019 One year ago today
With the implementation of electric bicycles this spring and a lack of clarity in the city code, the Moscow Pathways Commission recommended the city council allow electric bikes and scooters on pathways within the city. City administrative staff will review the commission’s direction before the council makes a decision on the matter. Fifty pedal-assisted electric bikes are expected to hit the streets of Moscow and the University of Idaho this spring. … The city of Pullman reiterated that it supports having Whitman County District Court proceedings in the city, even though it does not have plans to house the court at the new city hall. The city uses its current city hall to have hearings twice a week. The hearings are also held at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
2015 Five years ago today
MJ’s Pot Shop, the retail marijuana store in Pullman, had its most successful month in sales in December. The store, which opened in October, had more than $143,000 in total sales according to numbers released by the Washington State Liquor Control Board. … Transportation issues likely will receive a high funding priority during the coming Idaho Legislative session, which begins Monday, but Moscow shouldn’t expect to see state money come its way for the city’s public transit system. Ahead of the session, high-ranking state officials met in Boise to talk about what they consider important issues to address.
2010 10 years ago today
The State Board of Tax Appeals heard a local land developer’s case regarding the Latah County commissioners’ denial of an agricultural tax exemption on property originally intended to be sold as a subdivision. Moscow farmer and developer Ted Thompson, owner of Thompson Development LLC, is seeking the exemption for his Indian Hills Sixth Addition development on South Blaine Street near Alturas Technology Park. … Pullman High School will have to wait a little bit longer to have its boilers replaced. The Pullman School District was not awarded a $500,000 grant from the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
1995 25 years ago today
Whitman County government may soon be as close as a channel change away. The Whitman County commissioners considered this morning whether to begin taping their meetings for viewing on a local government access television channel. Ralph Dannenburg, with the Pullman Parks and Recreation Department, said the city could provide a camera operator and equipment if the county chose to begin taping meetings. … Whitman County Auditor Genie Goldsworthy asked county commissioners to support a request to bring Whitman County elections up to speed. With the loss of longtime Auditor Jim Repp, there is no one in the county who knows how to use the county’s antiquated ballot counting machine, Goldsworthy said.