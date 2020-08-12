2019 One year ago today
The Idaho Transportation Department opened U.S. Highway 95 at Fiddle Creek to two lanes of traffic following a mudslide that had blocked the road for nearly 24 hours. Megan Sausser, spokeswoman for the department, said crews had been working around the clock to clear mud and debris from the roadside and make sure the creek would not overflow its banks again. Sausser said earlier the mudslide at Fiddle Creek was about 200 feet long and 4 feet deep. … Latah County officials are hoping to use the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center in Moscow as a polling location this November and for future elections after voters packed the Latah County Fairgrounds at last year’s midterm election. The fairgrounds is the only polling location for Moscow residents. But if the HIRC is approved as a polling site, precincts 2, 3, 4 and 17 — which comprise most of north Moscow’s voters — will vote at the city recreation center on East F Street, Latah County Elections Director Jennifer Henrichs told county commissioners.
2015 Five years ago today
Due to fires burning primarily in Washington state and the Clearwater drainage area, air quality conditions have reached “very unhealthy” levels in the Juliaetta area and “unhealthy” in the Moscow-Pullman area, according to real time information on the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality website. … Plans to demolish the former University of Idaho president’s residence and rebuild it have stalled after bids for the project came back too high. UI Vice President for Infrastructure Dan Ewart said the university received five qualified bids for the project, but they came in over the approved budget. The proposed project involves leveling the 6,200-square-foot 1967 house on Nez Perce Drive in Moscow and replacing it with what will be called the University House.
2010 10 years ago today
Bovill Mayor Janiece Atkins said Wednesday she will not resign from the city’s leadership position after what she said she can only describe as a “vendetta” to recall her. A petition to recall Atkins signed by 20 percent of Bovill’s registered electorate was verified by Latah County officials last week. Bovill officials notified Atkins of the recall petition, after which she had five days to decide to resign or not. … Walmart officials will reopen its Moscow store after a period of closure following the grand opening of the Pullman store this fall, Walmart spokesman Josh Phair said. “It’s not been decided, but it certainly is one of the possibilities to sort of remodel the (Moscow) store with some additional space, but that’ll be something we’ll want to work very closely with the city to determine if it’s something that works for everybody,” Phair said.