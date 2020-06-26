2019 One year ago today
Juniors at Troy Junior-Senior High School far surpassed the statewide median test score on the SAT this year, earning the title of the highest-scoring traditional district in the state of Idaho. … Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert will cut ribbons for the opening of the Highway 8 underpass and the opening of the Third Street bicycle and pedestrian bridge.
2015 Five years ago today
Pullman’s second recreational marijuana store — We’re Just Buds — has passed all state and city requirements and plans to open this week. According to state law, Pullman is large enough to have three retail marijuana stores. … The second annual Palouse Sustainability Fair is scheduled to take place at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center, featuring workshops, demonstrations and live music.
2010 10 years ago
A “Hands Across the Sand” event will take place across the country to show solidarity with the idea of trying to bring offshore oil drilling to a stop, and a local event will take place on the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail between Moscow and Pullman.