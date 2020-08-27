2019 One year ago today
Whitman County and Pullman verbally agreed to a deal to keep Whitman County District Court operating in Pullman for at least one more year. Whitman County Commissioner Art Swannack said the one-year deal to keep District Court inside the current city hall building on Paradise Street will go into effect Jan. 1. District Court has been operating in the space since the 1970s, but its future in Pullman was in question as the city plans to move its services to a new city hall location on Crestview Street. … Latah County commissioners approved a $20,571,178 fiscal 2020 budget. The total budget is $801,726 more than the current budget. “If the state would fund the schools with what they should be funding them, we wouldn’t have to be raising our property taxes,” Commissioner Dave McGraw said. “I take that to say that the legislators feel they need to protect citizens from us evil county commissioners, city council members and us evil school board members.” He said Latah County is extremely frugal with residents’ tax dollars.
2015 Five years ago today
The Palouse was blanketed with smoke and plagued with poor air quality, which led to the cancellation of many area sporting events and the closure of Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center in Moscow. The National Weather Service is forecasting poor air quality for Latah and Whitman counties for the remainder of the week. WSU meteorologist Nic Loyd said air quality was bad in general for many communities east of the Cascades, but the Palouse area was directly in the smoke’s path and getting the worst of it. …The Pullman School Board voted to adopt a $26.2 million balanced budget for the 2015-16 academic year. The budgeted amount is $2.5 million more than last year, due to the budget accommodating 120 additional students, a cost of living increase by Washington state and additional funding allocated by the state Legislature for use in funding adoption of new curriculum, preventive maintenance, professional development, general operating costs and general fund technology.
2010 10 years ago today
Deary residents were asked to cut down water use to the bare essentials for 24 hours after a four-inch water main broke. The leak near Fifth Avenue drained the city’s reservoir “nearly to zero,” she said. The water main has been fixed and the reservoir is beginning to recover its water, Johnston said. … The Latah County commissioners outlined their concerns relating to a proposed government communication tower on East Moscow Mountain in a three-page letter addressed to the Idaho Department of Lands. A division of the Idaho Bureau of Homeland Security applied to lease the land for the emergency communication tower through the IDL. “We (are) hoping to have a say in the management in the area,” said Commission Chairwoman Jennifer Barrett.