2018 One year ago today
Graduates of Washington State University and the University of Idaho were all assured that while their commencement ceremony may feel like the end of a journey, it is actually the beginning of another. Around 800 WSU students and 500 UI students made their families and friends proud by accepting their degrees during fall commencement at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman and the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
2014 Five years ago today
Washington residents can expect clear and finalized rules regarding marijuana at the conclusion of the upcoming state legislative session, according to Rep. Joe Schmick. Schmick joined Rep. Susan Fagan and Sen. Mark Schoesler at a Pullman City Council meeting to discuss a variety of legislative issues. In regards to marijuana, Schmick said the state is still in the “wild, wild west” as evidenced by its lack of clear-cut rules, particularly when it comes to medical versus recreational marijuana. … The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is working with a local sheep producer following a probable wolf attack last week. Art Swannack, a Whitman County Commissioner and rancher, contacted the department around 1 p.m. Friday after he, his wife and daughter found one of their sheep killed about 400 yards from a downed fence line.
2009 10 years ago today
Pullman School District Superintendent Paul Sturm said the district faces a budget reduction of nearly $1 million under Gov. Chris Gregoire’s budget-balancing proposal. The proposed cuts could result in job losses, but Sturm said it’s important that people stay calm. Gregoire’s proposed cuts would close the state’s $2.6 billion shortfall. … Martha Walpole rushed from her Moscow home to Pullman to find her store flooded with chilly water. An exploded pipe had sent the water rushing into the Stadium Way shopping center, which houses Barnes & Noble at the Bookie Too, where Walpole is branch manager.
1994 25 years ago today
Despite a sore throat, Sen. Larry Criag imparted a powerful message of change to more than 100 students at Logos School in Moscow. The senator made the appearance on the invitation of a Lewiston staffer who has a student at the private Christian school, and he had quick praise for the type of students at Logos and expressed dismay at the demise of public education. … The mayors of Pullman and Moscow, along with Washington State University, are lending their support to a bid from the Port of Lewiston to bring a microchip manufacturing plant — and possibly 3,500 jobs — to the quad-city area. The Port of Lewiston will submit two possible sites to Boise microchip manufacturer Micron Technology Inc., which is planning a $1.3 billion expansion.