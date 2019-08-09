2018 One year ago today
After months of bargaining between the Pullman School District and the Pullman Education Association over wages, teachers and their families rallied in protest of the district’s proposed 2018-19 salary increase. About 80 teachers, all dressed in red, chanted and held signs outside of Pullman High School before the regularly scheduled Pullman School Board meeting. … An enormous roaring brown bear with red eyes will now greet visiting teams’ nervous free-throw shooters at Moscow Middle School gym’s Bear Den. Superintendent Greg Bailey said the huge blank wall was “calling out for a mural,” and he and others always wanted to fill the wall with something that represented the school’s mascot.
2014 Five years ago today
The ITD announced it has issued a permit allowing a megaload shipment to travel north through Moscow as it rolls from the Port of Wilma near Clarkston to Great Falls, Mont. The journey is expected to begin soon, and a local group is none too happy about it. Wild Idaho Rising Tide filed a petition with state officials requesting the overweight cargo hauling permit issued to Bigg Crane and Rigging Company be rescinded. ... Latah County Commissioners reached a consensus on a draft budget for fiscal year 2015. A significant feature is that it provides raises to all employees and allows for a lower than usual property tax increase. The total budget for FY2015 will be $16.2 million, $227,000 more than the $15.9 million plan for the year ending Sept. 30.
2009 10 years ago today
Olivier and Elena Renbert traveled all the way from Milan, Italy, to Deary, Idaho, because of their love of Appaloosa horses. They were two of many horse enthusiasts in attendance for the 12th annual Apalousey Trail Ride and Dutch Oven Potluck put on as a fundraiser for the Appaloosa Museum. The breed was almost eradicated in the aftermath of the Nez Perce War. Now the breed is one of the most prominent in the nation. ... A group of LaCrosse residents took the law into their own hands by subduing a would-be thief before Whitman County’s Sheriff’s deputies arrived. Deputies found the man sitting in the middle of Main Street in LaCrosse bound with zip ties and rope by his would-be victims after allegedly attempting to steal a wallet.
1994 25 years ago today
Susan Mohoney thought her 2½-year-old son, Patrick, must have been dreaming when he woke from his nap Friday afternoon and said he had seen a “doggy” in their back yard. With no pet pooch, and an 8-foot fence around their property, Mahoney didn’t see how Patrick could have seen a dog in their yard. Until she noticed the bear a few hours later. Patrick and his 4-month-old brother haven’t been out much to play since the bear sighting, Mahoney said. … Gritman Medical Center became a regional hospital “second to none” today. Hospital officials and local dignitaries ceremoniously cut the ribbon marking the completion of the first phase of a $4.6 million renovation project.