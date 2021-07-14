2020 One year ago today
A wastewater epidemiology company estimated there are 1,400 cases of COVID-19 in Moscow by collecting samples from the city’s Water Reclamation and Reuse Facility. The estimate is a stark contrast to the 190 cases the company estimated from tests in late May. There are 31 confirmed and six probable cases as of Monday in Latah County, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District. Moscow applied for and was accepted to participate in a subsidized program to test for the presence of the coronavirus in wastewater. … Former Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Marilyn Howard died in her Eagle, Idaho, home following extended illness, according to a press release. She was 81. First elected in 1998 and again in 2002, Howard left a legacy of improving literacy in Idaho students. According to the release, her election coincided with the state legislature’s renewed focus on literacy in elementary aged students.
2016 Five years ago today
Greg Moller and and Dan Strawn might have produced the world’s first carbon negative advanced water treatment process, because it uses biochar — charcoal made from wood — that can be later used by farmers as fertilizer. Moller, a University of Idaho College of Agriculture and Life Sciences faculty member with a joint faculty appointment at Washington State University, and Strawn, a UI professor of soil chemistry, call the project N-E-W Tech, or Nutrient-Energy-Water Technology. They are using biochar to sterilize the wastewater going through the Troy Wastewater Treatment Plant so it can be reused. One of those uses could be drinking water. … Pullman School District’s fourth elementary school may be larger than originally anticipated, thanks to a $7.4 million grant the district had applied for but didn’t expect to get. The windfall is intended to help schools accommodate mandatory all-day kindergarten in 2017, as was a $23.5 million bond issue that 67.7 percent of Pullman voters approved in a special election. While original plans called for 18 classrooms, recent concerns about enrollment has officials considering raising the number to 24, Shannon Focht, assistant to the superintendent, said.
2011 10 years ago today
After being elected president for the Association of Idaho Cities last month, Nancy Chaney said her priority will continue to be serving as mayor for the city of Moscow. Chaney was chosen by a collective of 300 representatives from cities around the state at the 64th AIC annual conference in Boise. She will serve a one-year term that allows her to set the annual theme for the association. She chose “Resilient Idaho Cities: Addressing economic, social and environmental challenges together.” … After coming from a town of about 800 permanent residents, Tony Bean is ready to take on a larger demographic as the new Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport manager. The former West Yellowstone airport manager is new to the Palouse and said strong community support has been the best part of the job so far. Bean will live in Pullman with his wife and daughter, who begins kindergarten this fall. When applying for the manager job, Bean said he delivered the application in person because he wanted to see the Palouse.