2018 One year ago today
After 15 years of selling Christmas trees on the Palouse, Pullman’s perennial holiday tree vendor, O’ Christmas Tree, is shutting its doors — but not without others in the community picking up the slack. O’ Christmas Tree owner Jeff Packer said when he began selling trees out of his little corner lot at 640 S. Grand Ave., he had never anticipated the business would last this long. … According to the school’s second annual holiday retail survey, distributed to more than 1,000 consumers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, 72 percent say they will shop on Cyber Monday, while only 55 percent say they will participate in Black Friday. Of that 55 percent, 66 percent say they will do their Black Friday shopping online.
2014 Five years ago today
Leaders of the local Boy Scout Troop 302 had invited the public to try out their trebuchet “pumpkin chucker,” a large wooden contraption that uses 300 pounds of force to sling pumpkins into the distance. It was a fundraising event for the group affiliated with the Palouse River Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It was also a chance for people to dispose of their pumpkins in a spectacular fashion.
2009 10 years ago today
After almost two years of deliberation, Whitman County commissioners unanimously approved a modified wind energy facilities ordinance. Some last-minute changes were brought forward by Commissioner Greg Partch, including a stipulation that a tower must be located four times its height away from any occupied dwelling instead of the proposed setback distance of five times a turbine’s height. … Students at Lincoln Middle School are exchanging soda pop for healthier drinks. The Ecowell System was recently installed at the school. The system, which was invented by a group of Washington State University students, is like a huge vending machine with a touch screen that makes personalized drinks and uses reusable bottles.
1994 25 years ago today
Latah County Commissioners-elect Harry DeWitt and Thomas Spangler have put county social services staffers on notice that the new officials will conduct a review of the office once in power. According to DeWitt, he discussed the potential review with Linda James, social services director, even before the primary election.