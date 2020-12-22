2019 One year ago today
A “sip and see” fashion event recently gave customers an opportunity to view new styles from independent Pullman retailers. The activity was a collaboration of a number of businesses including Flirt, which sells new clothing for women, Michelle’s Closet, which specializes in gently used, upper-end men’s and women’s apparel, and Monroe, which carries new men’s attire. The original way the businesses showcased their products is one of many instances of cooperation injecting the community with a renewed vitality, said Jennifer Hackman, the city of Pullman’s new economic development manager. … Colfax School District was highlighted by the Washington State Auditor’s office for reporting a 100 percent vaccination rate among its kindergartners in the 2017-18 school year. Colton’s kindergartners were also fully vaccinated, while 88 percent of Pullman School District’s were vaccinated. Colfax was among four “high-compliance” school districts featured in the report.
2015 Five years ago today
Kevin Kirkman, owner and developer of the Palouse Business Center in Pullman, estimates there is at least $40,000 worth of damage to the property after some individuals went “joyriding” in the snow last week. The 43-acre business park south of Pullman Regional Hospital is still in the development stage, with hill slopes that have been engineered for stabilization. Kirkman said additional buildings are set to be constructed this coming summer. Some individuals decided to go four-wheeling through the hillsides and lots, then got stuck and brought in trucks to get out, Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said. … For Patrice Lyon, maneuvering around obstacles is just her way of life. Lyon was born with problems controlling the right side of her body. When she was six weeks old, she had a stroke. During surgery, she lost oxygen for over a minute. She graduated from WSU with a food science degree, a chemistry degree and a minor in biochemistry. She is now working on her master’s at Kansas State University. While an intern at Pepperidge Farm, Lyon was on the team that developed a new seasonal cookie, the Pecan Pie, a part of the Dessert Shop line that will be on the shelf until about February, Lyon said.
2010 10 years ago today
Barbara Gaye Bethards, a 1974 economics major from Spokane, died in July and left the bulk of her estate to fund undergraduate scholarships at Washington State University. Scholarships from the gift of more than $2.5 million will be directed to students pursuing Bachelor of Science degrees. Bethards’ estate gift is a part of The Campaign for WSU: Because the World Needs Big Ideas. Since 2006, the campaign has raised more than $535 million toward a goal of $1 billion to increase support for WSU’s students, faculty, research and programs.