2019 One year ago today
Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo presented Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles with the Spirit of Idaho award which honors Idahoans for their commitment to improving their community and serving their fellow residents. The sheriff was nominated for his service to Syringa Mobile Home Park residents. … The outdoor arena at the Palouse Empire Fair received a major improvement in the form of a new, bigger and more comfortable grandstand. Janel Goebel, fair manager, said the old grandstand only held about 1,200 people and was made up of wooden bleachers. Goebel said the old grandstand was meant to be a temporary seating solution for the events at the outdoor arena. Instead, it lasted for 30 years.
2015 Five years ago today
Investigators have concluded that a fire that burned the building and offices of Planned Parenthood of Pullman was arson, but they declined to elaborate. By that time the fire had worked its way into the rafters in the attic of the building and firefighters had to cut through the roof to completely extinguish the blaze, officials said. …Don Myott, 55, has been uncovering abandoned outhouses and their historic treasures for 30 years. He said back in the late 1800s outhouses were, of course, used for people to relieve themselves, but they were also used as dump sites where people disposed of their trash — some of which he considers treasure. He said one of his most treasured finds was a Hutchinson bottle from Beebe and Taft Soda Works in Colfax, which was managed by Zeil Beebe and Charles Taft from 1886-92.
2010 10 years ago today
A large grassy field next to the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown doubled as a parking lot during the fourth annual Harvest Festival. Julie Hartwig, owner-operator of the shop and curator of the art exhibits at the barn, said the event is a good opportunity for local artists and vendors to showcase their talents during the local harvest season. The barn features 20 resident artists, but the Harvest Festival allows space for additional crafters, painters, wool spinners and more, she said. ... Students in fifth through eighth grades can participate in the after-school program, Palouse Area Therapeutic Horsemanship to Success, designed to improve social competence and reduce stress by working with horses. Sue Jacobson, coordinator for PATH to Success, said horses are being used because they are sensitive to people’s emotions, body language and intents.