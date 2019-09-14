2018 One year ago today
The recent route changes to the Pullman Transit system appear to have hit a speed bump. Less than one month after the entire bus route system was reconfigured, buses on at least three routes are struggling to stick to the schedule. Pullman Transit Operations Supervisor Brad Rader said the route reconfiguration was intended to shorten bus routes from 45-minute loops to 35-minute loops and increase route rotations from 16 to 21 per day. … Education funding and a proposal to expand Medicaid to thousands of uninsured Idahoans dominated a candidate forum at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow featuring six local candidates for the Idaho Legislature.
2014 Five years ago today
The fair is about more than just rides and games for some children. Students participating in the FFA and 4-H programs were finally able to put their months of hard work on show this weekend at the Latah County Fair. For the students selling their animals, it was a bittersweet ending to the fair. … Everyone has been affected by cancer in some way or another, Debbie Dockins said. For the nearly 100 people who showed up for the Colors of Hope Color Fun Run/Walk in Moscow, that was exactly the case. Each color represented some type of cancer awareness: pink for breast cancer, blue for colon, green for liver, yellow for sarcoma and purple for all cancers.
2009 10 years ago today
The city of Moscow is receiving more federal stimulus money than originally expected. City Engineer Kevin Lilly and Grants Coordinator Alisa Stone informed the City Council’s Public Works/Finance Committee that the city received $451,000 in federal money for an overlay paving project for Orchard Avenue from F to Ponderosa Streets. … The number of people reporting influenza-like symptoms on the Palouse has gone down in the past few days. Timothy Moody, health officer for the Whitman County Health Department, said officials at Pullman Regional Hospital’s emergency department reported fewer patients with flu-like symptoms. Still, the student absentee rate for school districts in the county has ranged from 6 percent to 15 percent.
1994 25 years ago today
Moscow grew by leaps and bounds with the Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission approving a five-parcel, 142-acre annexation to the city. But a controversial proposal to build a mobile home park on one of the parcels, which would have required a change in the Moscow Comprehensive Plan, did not receive commission approval. … Genesee parents and community members now have another way to become involved in the schools. A group of parents formed the Genesee Parent/Teacher/Student Association in late August. Organizers hope the PTSA improves communication between the school, parents and the community.