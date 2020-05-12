2019 One year ago today
One is a senior, the other is a freshman, but Moscow golfers Makena Rauch and Bryden Brown have one thing in common heading into Idaho Class 4A state tournament — fearlessness. Whether they’re leading the pack or playing from behind, Rauch and Brown know how to navigate a stacked golf field. … Former Idaho All-American punter Austin Rehkow was one of three specialists included on the New Orleans Saints’ rookie mini-camp tryout roster. Rehkow — who also kicked field goals at UI — is listed at both of his former positions, and sported jersey No. 1 over the three-day camp.
2015 Five years ago today
A Washington State assistant basketball coach was arrested for alleged negligent driving Friday evening. Pullman officer Jake Opgenorth reported that the coach struck a parked car, causing the parked car to be pushed into a light pole. Although first arrested for driving under the influence, testing at the police station found a negligible blood alcohol level of 0.004. … Some moose yearlings took a stroll, wandering through Palouse hills near Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Pullman police responded to the scene to keep the animals away from traffic.
2010 10 years ago today
Isaac “Ike” Young wants to see a more all-encompassing representation for Latah County for the Idaho state representative position B for Legislative District 6. Young faces one other Republican challenger — David Klingenberg — for the May primary election. Young, a concrete truck driver, said he believes recent representation from the seat has been too focused on issues relating to Moscow, and job creation should be a top priority. … New plaques may find their way onto Pullman sidewalks downtown following about a year of inactivity on the issue. Dubbed the Walk of Fame, plaques honoring local community members were first installed in 2003 with the help of the Pullman Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions clubs, and the Chamber of Commerce. The stones, etched with a name and logo, started creating safety concerns almost immediately when covered in rain or snow, because the stone is slippery.