2019 One year ago today
Potlatch fourth graders are mastering math concepts through baking and sewing. During class, students were busily sewing aprons from fabric they chose themselves. Teacher Leigh Wilson said the two projects complement each other — baking allows students to deal directly with math concepts, like how quantity corresponds with mass and volume, and sewing brings in more linear measurements like length, width and area. … Tiny gardens will spring up in downtown Moscow starting next year, and members of the public will be able to access the locally grown foods for free. Moscow’s Little Free Gardens is an AmeriCorps service project and sponsored by the Moscow Farmers Market.
2015 Five years ago today
More than 70 people came to a meeting at Pullman’s Community Congregational United Church of Christ about refugee resettlement. Mark Kadel, director of World Relief in Spokane, spoke to the group about how his organization helps refugees. The organization provides initial resettlement and placement to refugees, such as finding them a place to live with basic amenities, like furniture, bedding and kitchen items. … A former bookkeeper for the Palouse Ice Rink is being charged with 18 felonies, including nine counts of grand theft, nine counts of forgery and 23 counts of petit theft, after a preliminary hearing in front of Magistrate Judge John Judge. The rink’s bookkeeper is suspected of stealing more than $34,000 total from the ice rink.
2010 10 years ago today
Christmas for Kids is a local nonprofit organization providing Christmas gifts and clothing for the children of low-income families in Latah County. The project was started in 1982 by Moscow resident Jean Currin and has grown since its inception. This year, 225 families with about 600 to 700 children will receive gifts through Christmas for Kids. … Kathy Stefani is graduating from the UI with a master’s degree that she obtained without leaving her full-time teaching job in Grangeville. She and Aaron Gordon, band director at Sandpoint High School, are the first to complete the UI’s new Master of Music in Music Education program that combines online and on-campus summer work.