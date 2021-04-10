2020 One year ago today
Pullman restaurants have teamed up with the Community Action Center and two WSU employees to provide free dinners to households in need. The Community Action Center has recently started its Pullman Serves It Forward Fund. The fund pays for gift cards that will be distributed to households every week so they can enjoy a free meal from a local eatery. So far, the participating restaurants are Black Cypress, Birch and Barley, O-Ramen, South Fork Public House and Paradise Creek Brewery. … As the threat from coronavirus continues to mount, a virtual lecture series at the University of Idaho has become central to disseminating new information to physicians and their communities throughout the state. Project ECHO is an international program that brings together medical professionals from different disciplines to lead remote trainings on specialized areas.
2016 Five years ago today
While 2015 was a profitable year on the whole for the Moscow Food Co-op with a gross profit of $4.5 million, it was a challenging one, said general manager Melinda Schab at the organization’s annual meeting. … Presenters at the University of Idaho’s annual TEDx event escorted attendees to the lighter side of deep thought, with talks stemming from personal discovery and insight into the sometimes painful, sometimes humorous human condition. These speakers kicked off talks and demonstrations by 20 student faculty members during the rest of the day.
2011 10 years ago today
Every year, Robert Barnstone’s third-year architecture studio class is given hands-on experience not only with hammers and nails, but with dollars and cents. The WSU students complete a design-build project where each student creates a design and, as a group, a structure is built. Barnstone’s class is building two structures for Retired Equine and Care Habitat outside Deary, which was opened more than four years ago by Randy and Rhonda Kent. The buildings Barnstone’s class designed will house hay for the nonprofit organization. … Sirens whooped outside Gritman Medical Center and screams sprang from the lips of children. While this was no life-or-death emergency, there were some serious injuries that needed to be attended to at the hospital — luckily the fuzzy, button-eyed patients couldn’t feel pain. The hospital hosted its biennial Teddy Bear Clinic, where children and their families are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal or doll for an inspection, including an X-ray, weighing and some stitches.