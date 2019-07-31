2018 One year ago today
Merilee and Faris Paxton knew their son, Henry, who was diagnosed with autism, needed a different type of education curriculum than what Moscow offered. Faris said Merilee’s father also knew of another child on the autism spectrum, so the three adults, among others, came up with the notion to start a school for young children with developmental delays and other disabilities. The Jubilee School, started in September, now has nearly one year on the books. …The Identity on Main development on South Main Street in Moscow and the Evolve on Main complex on East Main Street in Pullman are still scheduled to be completed on time and available for UI and WSU students to move into before fall classes start Aug. 20.
2014 Five years ago today
More than 60 people turned out to discuss a proposed management plan that will govern the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests for the next 15-20 years. The 150-page proposed action plan, which allows for the harvesting of 58 million to 150 million board feet of timber annually from the 4 million acres of encompassed forest. Not surprisingly, a contentious issue was the increase in the amount of timber allowed for harvest. ... A 36-year-old Pullman man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after his car struck a police officer’s vehicle at the intersection of Darrow and Clifford streets. Pullman Police received a report that a man was allegedly driving onto the sidewalk and hitting garbage cans in the area.
2009 10 years ago today
Roy Mills can see the ground move when he walks his 150-acre property outside Deary. Mills is one of many landowners in eastern Latah County whose land is being overrun by an abnormally large summer grasshopper infestation. Mills said the insects are taking down any and all vegetation at a rapid rate. ... The site plan for a planned Walmart Supercenter on Bishop Boulevard in Pullman was approved by the city’s public works director Thursday. Public Works Director Mark Workman said despite some deficiencies in the plan submitted earlier this month, he’s convinced the problems will be corrected in the store’s construction drawings, which will need to be approved before site work begins.
1994 25 years ago today
The Potlatch volunteer ambulance department wants to start planning for the future of ambulance services in their community — right now. And they think a proposed new ambulance taxing district would be the best way to do that. The Potlatch ambulance department is one of the six volunteer ambulance departments attending a series of meetings to discuss a new taxing district. … Things are prettier, bigger and more friendly here, at least that’s the impression of four students from Pullman’s sister city, Kasai, Japan. The four teenage girls spent Saturday on a whirlwind tour of Pullman with mayor Al Halvorson and City Supervisor John Sherman. They came as part of Pullman’s sister city exchange program.