2019 One year ago today
Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, plans to introduce a bill that would allow law enforcement to arrest an individual for a school threat as opposed to simply citing and releasing the person as is currently permitted under state law. … Paraprofessionals working in Pullman schools and the district have reached a new agreement that includes the highest pay raise for local paraeducators in decades. The Pullman School District and the local union of paraprofessionals reached a three-year contract agreement that includes a 15 percent increase in wages.
2015 Five years ago today
A group of boys and girls from Rathdrum will be participating in an international competition this spring that highlights team-building and problem-solving skills using tiny, but highly sophisticated, Lego robots. The “1980s Something Space Guys,” a team from North Idaho STEM Charter Academy, earned a place in this year’s finals to be held this April in St. Louis. … The editor of a new collection of essays about Idaho’s role in the development of the American West spoke at the Latah County Historical Society’s annual meeting. Adam Sowards, an associate professor of history and director of Pacific Northwest Studies at the University of Idaho, has just released “Idaho’s Place: A New History of the Gem State.”
2010 10 years ago today
After more than a month of construction at the Walmart site in Pullman, the police department revoked a 24-hour noise variance they granted to the crew in December. Police Chief Ted Weatherly said a handful of noise complaints from nearby residents and a resident on Military Hill made him rethink the variance. Weatherly revoked the variance, which means crews will have to vacate the site or work silently between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. … The 2010 National Boy Scout Jamboree is supposed to be the best ever, and Ned Caisley can’t wait to be part of it. Caisley, 13, a member of Moscow’s Troop 345, is the only scout from the Palouse who will travel to the Jamboree in late July and early August. National Jamborees occur only every four years, and few scouts get to go more than once.
1995 25 years ago today
From Easter hats and poodle skirts to love beads and Vietnam military jackets, Pullman senior citizens dressed in 1960s style for a theme luncheon. About 30 Pullman area senior citizens came to reminisce about the 1960s. The Pullman Senior Citizen Center, located in the Pullman City Hall, holds theme luncheons about one a month. Fittingly, the seniors sipped on root beer floats while they ate burgers and fries imported from a local ’60s relic, the Cougar Country Drive-In.