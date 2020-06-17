2019 One year ago today
Zimoun, a Swiss-based artist, will showcase his work at the University of Idaho Prichard Art Gallery this summer, with an opening reception during Moscow Artwalk. Zimoun creates sound installations with industrial objects, and his exhibit at the Prichard consists of five installations with 618 motors, 804 meters of rope and much more. … The Troy Historical Society is hosting a presentation on early American quilt designs at the Troy Museum. Joye Dillman, a national museum docent for the Daughters of the American Revolution and retired Washington State University professor, will present pictures and history of some of the first quilts made in America.
2015 Five years ago today
Both the Washington State University Veterinary College and Idaho Department of Fish and Wildlife have reached out to the public in recent weeks with pleas to leave wildlife alone. Doctor of veterinary medicine Nickol Finch said the clinic has received numerous calls and dropoffs of sick, injured or orphaned animals. … Jeff Evans, a Seattle-based magician, will perform at Moscow’s Entertainment in the Park, followed by a Moscow Arts Commission Band performance.
2010 10 years ago today
As of June 10, police officers across the state have the ability to pull over drivers using their cellphones as a primary offense. For the past two years, cellphone use while driving was a secondary offense, meaning drivers could not be pulled over solely for talking on the phone, but could receive an extra fine on top of whatever citation for which they were initially stopped. … Utah officially joined the Pac-10 on Thursday, leaving the Mountain West Conference for the prestige and more lucrative opportunities of a league where things such as the Heisman Trophy, Final Four and national titles are distinct possibilities instead of longshots.