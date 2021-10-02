2020 One year ago today
Around a dozen people representing five or six different church groups in Moscow have been gathering outside City Hall to applaud city workers, and participants say they plan to continue the effort until election day. Each day, a small collection of people stand in the parking lot outside Moscow City Hall — carefully spaced six feet apart and wearing masks — holding signs bearing slogans like “Thank you city council!” and “We’re not blue — wearing a mask 4 U,” in the hopes of buoying city employees. ... The Moscow Farmers Market was recently ranked 11th best farmers market nationwide, third in the Pacific region and second in Idaho by the American Farmland Trust Farmers Market Celebration, according to a city news release. The voting period closed Sept. 20 and the final standings were announced last week recognizing leading markets based on the number and type of endorsements each received. More than 1,250 markets participated. The Moscow Farmers Market placed in the top 20 farmers markets nationwide since 2015, and this year marks its highest national ranking yet.
2016 Five years ago today
“Japanese surrender!” and “Unconditional surrender of Germany ends the war” are some old local newspaper headlines visitors can find inside the main house at White Spring Ranch in Genesee. Locals visited the ranch Saturday afternoon to look at old newspapers, clothes, furniture, photos and more while listening to live music and enjoying chili dogs as a part of the ranch’s seventh annual Harvest Festival. People were also able to observe old guns and tools at the Hog Heaven Muzzleloaders’ tables and a great-horned owl perched on the hand of a member of the Washington State University Raptor Club. ... At least 100 people gathered Sunday evening for a Black Lives Matter rally at Friendship Square in Moscow. Several people took their turns speaking in the center of the crowd to spread awareness and their frustrations with mistreatment of minorities in the U.S. Some held signs to voice their displeasure, with one reading, “Is life a white privilege?” Another read, “Black Lives Matter even in Idaho.”
2011 10 years ago today
A national traveling World War I exhibit made a one-day stop in Pullman to help raise funds for the Conner Museum on the Washington State University campus. The exhibit, called “Honoring our History,” was brought to Pullman by Waddell & Reed, a Pullman investment services company. Entrance to the exhibit is free but half the money collected by donations goes to a local museum in each city — the Conner Museum, in Pullman’s case. ... Ask any member of the Palouse Area Modeling Club and they’ll tell you — scale modeling is a perfectionist’s hobby. The club held its 17th annual Scale Model Show and Contest Saturday at the Moose Lodge in Moscow, bringing in scale model enthusiasts from all over the area. Tables sorted out several categories of models, including stand-alone figures of aircraft, naval ships, tanks, classic cars and war gaming pieces that keep the “history buffs” enthralled in the hobby.