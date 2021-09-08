2020 One year ago today
A wildfire threatened dozens of residences in Colfax, claiming at least two homes and a shop. Fire officials said no one was hurt in the blaze. But it forced an untold number of the town’s residents to be displaced from their homes for more than one hour. It was one of several wildfires that erupted in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho Monday. Fed by high winds and dry vegetation, the blazes consumed structures in at least four communities, including Malden where it is estimated 80 percent of the homes were destroyed. … Efforts to secure an alternative water supply for the Palouse Basin should pick up steam in the coming months, after a local firm was hired to manage the process. The bistate Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee, composed of representatives from the main water users in the basin, recently selected Alta Science and Engineering of Moscow to lead the 18-month, $150,000 study. The goal is to identify one or two specific projects for augmenting existing water supplies within the region, to ensure it has adequate drinking water in the future.
2016 Five years ago today
The city of Pullman has demolished its old building permit record of $98.7 million set back in 2014, by throwing up or renovating a total of 164 new structures with building permits totaling just more than $126.3 million in 2016, and that’s just through the beginning of September. Nearly 44 percent of that value comes from construction on the Washington State University campus. Those building permits — and the fees and inspections that come with them — mean revenue for the city’s General Fund has already reached more than $797,000 this year. That’s about $34,000 more than in all of 2014, the record year — and there are still four months left in 2016. … The East City Park Pathway Asphalt Overlay Project is scheduled to begin in Moscow. The project will include overlay and repairs to existing pathways from the basketball court to the restroom area, from the northwest Y to the corner of First and Monroe streets, and a new asphalt path leading to the playground.
2011 10 years ago today
Katy Benoit’s loved ones painted a picture of a young woman full of vitality, talent and the ability to make friends with anyone, anywhere. About 150 people gathered in the University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium Wednesday evening to celebrate the life of Benoit, the 22-year-old UI graduate student killed Aug. 22 at her home in Moscow by former assistant professor Ernesto Bustamante, who hours later turned one of his guns on himself. UI President Duane Nellis said times of loss like this are times to reflect and come together as a community. He said Benoit’s life will continue on through music and memories, and the best way to honor her is to embrace her love of life. … Enrollment numbers are in at the Pullman School District, with totals from the first week of school indicating a continued growth in the student body overall. About 2,320 full-time students already have attended classes in the district this fall, which is 57 more children than last year’s average of 2,263, and 170 more than the 2,150 district officials were accustomed to seeing in the previous decade.