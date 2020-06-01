2019 One year ago today
The University of Idaho received a $274,167 grant from the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission Council to support research and development in additive manufacturing techniques through a partnership with Premier Technology, Inc. The money went to the laser metal deposition project, a collaboration between UI, the Idaho National Lab, the Center for Advanced Energy Studies and Boise State University. … The Whitman County Library collected $1,666 in coins and paper money during its 2019 Penny Drive to celebrate National Library Week.
2015 Five years ago today
Led by coach Griffin Rod, the Moscow Blue Devils dominated in their baseball season opener, winning a pair of road victories over the Sandpoint Lakers by scores of 14-3 and 13-4. … More than 130 classic cars traveled to Palouse for the city’s 11th annual Spring Barbecue and Hot Rod Gathering.Two of the show’s most unusual cars were a restored 1959 International Metro van, which looked similar to a larger 1960s milk truck, and a Model T that predated 1920.
2010 Ten years ago today
After several years without them, Kamiak Butte County Park’s Evening Campfire Programs restarted. Dan Leonard presented “Life on Kamiak,” a look at how residents understand — or misunderstand — the living things that call Kamiak their home. … More than 200 people from Moscow and other surrounding communities filled the Latah County Fair Building to take part in a Memorial Day ceremony. Dudley Loomis Post No. 6 of the American Legion hosted the event, which was moved to the fair building from East City Park because of the rain.