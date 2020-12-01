2019 One year ago today
A Palouse woman named her business after a common sight among the rolling hills of the region. The store is called Swale, which is the word for a low area between two places of higher ground. She hosted a pop-up market in her workshop on Main Street to showcase Swale items, which include her own handmade screenprints, textiles, jewelry and other goods. “If you drive through the Palouse, the shape is everywhere,” owner Jessie Twigg-Harris said. … Fisheries managers and researchers are gaining confidence that sturgeon in the Hells Canyon reach of the Snake River are reproducing. This after studies aimed at capturing young sturgeon, sturgeon larva and eggs in 2014-16 gave fisheries officials some alarm when they failed to document any young fish in Lower Granite Reservoir — a known sturgeon rearing area.
2015 Five years ago today
Latah County Commissioners signed closing documents and completed the purchase of a building on the 200 block of South Almon Street in Moscow during their meeting. Last week, the commissioners officially allocated $550,000 for purchase of the office building, which will accommodate various county departments. Working capital is being used to purchase the building, which is interest-free. … Tiffany Midge, Moscow’s first-ever poet laureate, is holding weekly office hours not in an office, but in accessible locations around the city. She spent Saturday mornings in November at a table in Café Artista and is moving to One World Cafe for the next three weeks. Midge is open for people to ask questions, critique poems, provide her ideas for poetry that would reflect Moscow’s unique character or to simply sit and discuss poetry and other forms of art.
2010 10 years ago today
Student interns at the UI Sustainability Center have spent the past few months auditing the energy efficiency of almost 30 small businesses in north Idaho, including in Moscow. Called the Small Business Energy Evaluation Program, the effort is being funded by the Idaho Small Business Development Center with grant money from the federal Small Business Administration. This fall, five teams of two UI students each approached small-business owners to offer no-cost evaluations of their facilities’ energy consumption. … The snow in front of Mitz’s Cabinets in Colfax was brown and slushy from the soot that clung to firefighters’ boots as they carried fire hoses around the building, spraying the flames of a fire that just wouldn’t go out. Firefighters worked into the night and were expected to remain on scene until early morning to mop up any potential hot spots. It is unclear what started the fire.