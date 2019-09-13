2018 One year ago today
While the Latah County Fair did not officially start until this morning, friends, families and farm animals had already started getting into the fair swing. Mauri Knott, chairwoman of the Latah County Fair Board and superintendent of the beef barn, said the relationships built during the four-day event and the lessons learned extend far beyond the fairgrounds. … City officials, residents and architects gathered to discuss progress and possibilities for Pullman’s new city hall in a public input forum hosted on the hall’s future site. Voters passed a 20-year, $10.5 million bond in February that included about $9 million to purchase the Encounter Ministries campus at 190 SE Crestview St. The property will serve as a new city hall and home for parks and recreation.
2014 Five years ago today
Seventy-five years ago this month, life was calm on the Palouse. Across the Atlantic Ocean, it was a different story. In 1939, Germany invaded Poland — World War II was under way. Colfax resident Joe Henderson, 88 years, said he remembers his father, a World War I veteran, having his ear up to the radio and listening to the news. Henderson had just started high school, and he said most people in Colfax, a “pretty laid-back town,” didn’t pay a lot of attention to the news. … A 49-year-old Pullman man allegedly threw his car keys and cellphone repeatedly at Pullman police officers. Police said the man had been banging on the door of the fire department, demanding to speak to a particular firefighter and became very demanding when he was told the individual was not there.
2009 10 years ago today
David Owsley is training with the best this month. The 18-year-old Moscow man is in La Parva, Chile, for two weeks skiing with members of the U.S. Ski Team. The team is made up of the top skiers in the country and includes athletes who compete in the Olympics. … Michael Baumgartner said it wasn’t easy to leave Afghanistan, even though he was being targeted by the Taliban. Baumgartner recently returned to Pullman after spending seven months in Helmand Province, where he served as an embedded adviser to an Afghanistan government counternarcotics team. In May of last year, the 1995 Pullman High School graduate and WSU alum completed a one-year assignment with the Office of Joint Strategic Planning and Assessment at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.
1994 25 years ago today
A recently completed survey of city salaries recommends pay increases for some supervisors and pay cuts for some staff jobs. Consultant William Ewing, president of Ewing and Co. Management Consultants, told Moscow City Council and a crowd of city employees they will determine how much of the survey is implemented. The city salary schedule has been a bone of contention with council members concerned the step-increase system has skyrocketed the city budget in the last few years. … Library supervisors at WSU are asking for union representation. If successful, they will be the fourth group of WSU employees to unionize in less than one year. Seven of nine library supervisors submitted signature cards to the Washington State Personnel Board earlier this week.