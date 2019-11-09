2018 One year ago today
UI Associate Director of Alumni Events Marie Duncan said Dads’ Weekend, which has historically been held in the fall, and Moms’ Weekend, which happens in the spring, will be renamed Parent and Family Weekend starting next fall. … It’s been 200 years since the birth of renowned abolitionist Frederick Douglass, and in honor of this bicentennial, the Frederick Douglass Family Initiative released a list of 200 honorees who best embody the work and spirit of the man. One happens to reside right here on the Palouse: Moscow teacher Rebekka Boysen-Taylor.
2014 Five years ago today
A University of Idaho class is working with Moscow Parks and Recreation to raise $24,000 for a local bike path stop honoring the late John Dickinson. The money is needed for the construction of Blackbird Crossing along the Latah Trail connecting to Paradise Path, said UI instructor, Tracie Lee.
2009 10 years ago today
Chickens aren’t normally part of the discourse of any municipal function, but they were the main topic of the Moscow Administrative Committee’s meeting. The discussion comes because of increased interest on the part of some residents to grow their own food while others have complained of the noise and smell of the animals. … Kyle Leavitt started his first business, splitting and selling wood, when he was 14. His latest entrepreneurial venture is the tastiest yet: Leavitt has become the Cookie Guy, delivering fresh cookies and milk to the doorsteps of studying students at the University of Idaho.
1994 25 years ago today
Moscow, Latah County and state officials hope pesticide records required for the purchase of some chemicals will lead them to whoever put pesticides in city trash, leading to the hospitalization of two sanitation workers.