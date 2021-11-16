2020 One year ago
On a normal, prepandemic afternoon, local seniors would have gathered in Moscow’s 1912 Center to eat lunch and spend time with fellow community members. The popular biweekly luncheon, however, was changed to be a grab-and-go meal operation last spring, and that change is just one of the many adaptations local seniors have had to make in response to the pandemic. For many, this means more time spent alone. Many looked forward to senior lunches in Moscow and Pullman because they provided a great opportunity to socialize and connect with friends — both new and old — so the absence of the lunches has left gaps in weekly schedules. ... The public got a chance to walk through the cavernous 44,000-square-foot former Northwest River Supplies building in Moscow and envision it as the new home for the Palouse Ice Rink. There is no ice yet, and there are even some NRS rafts left behind in the largely empty warehouse on 2009 S. Main St. However, Mark McGuire can already picture the layout of the ice rink and the rest of the facility, to be called the Parks Activity and Recreation Center.
2016 Five years ago
The CHAS Latah Community Health clinic on South Main Street is expected to move into the first floor of the new Gritman Medical Office Building on the corner of Eighth, Jackson and Main streets next month. The 54,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building has been under construction since last fall and the CHAS clinic will be the first tenant to open for business in the large building. ... It’s not often that a children’s concert around the holidays will have political undertones, but that will be the case when Franklin Elementary School hosts its annual musical. The school’s group of fourth- and fifth-graders will sing a unique collection of songs that will include parts of Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” and the Declaration of Independence.
2011 10 years ago
The College Hill Association has awarded Yard of the Semester to the residents of 600 NE Garfield St. in Pullman. Brady Blankenvoort, Gavin Legameyer, Zach Myers and Paul Weese were presented with a Yard of the Semester sign to post in front of their house and expression of appreciation on behalf of the neighborhood and the city of Pullman. Implemented in 2008, the Yard of the Semester program recognizes exceptional yard maintenance on College Hill.