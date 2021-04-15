2020 One year ago today
When a 5-year-old Colfax girl Madelyn Nolt could not have a typical birthday party because of social distancing, her mother and the community found another way to make the girl feel special on her big day. They threw a parade. … The closure of local music and art businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic has made the internet more important than ever. Moscow Music Academy is offering free online music lessons this month. Michelle Karel-Ward, owner, director and professor of music at the academy, is teaching the lessons. She said she is providing the free classes so people can be engaged and have fun at home during the pandemic.
2016 Five years ago today
Preschoolers flocked to Reaney Park to plant purple autumn ash trees and eat tree-shaped cookies, and each left with an evergreen tree to plant at home — as long as Mom approves. It was all part of Pullman’s Annual Arbor Day Celebration, which Pullman Parks and Recreation Superintendent Alan Davis said the city has been celebrating since 1996, when Pullman became a member of Tree City USA. … Pullman Transit officials discussed the possible consolidation of bus routes to reduce expenses during an open house meeting at Umpqua Bank in Pullman. “Costs of doing business are catching up with us,” Pullman Transit Manager Wayne Thompson said. “Revenues have been static and expenses continue to rise. This is a good move, in my opinion, to save and be more efficient with our routes. Right now we’re trying to sustain what we have and not lose service.”
2011 10 years ago today
Noah Holzman said assembling a circuit board is kind of like putting together a puzzle. Holzman, a third-grader at St. Mary’s School in Moscow, had just finished one of the activity stations set up for children during a field trip to Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman. Second and third graders from St. Mary’s School and fourth and fifth graders from Pullman Christian School congregated in SEL’s manufacturing building for a presentation and hands-on fun. … The Washington state Senate’s budget proposal calls for a $112 million cut to Washington State University for the 2011-13 biennium, $2 million more than what the House proposed, university officials said. Under this proposal, WSU, the University of Washington and Western Washington University also would raise in-state, undergraduate tuition rates by 16 percent in each of the two years of the biennium.