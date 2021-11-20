2020 One year ago
After more than five and a half hours of spirited public testimony and debate among its members, a divided Lewiston City Council passed an emergency mask mandate to help stem the alarming local spike in COVID-19 cases. Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder was joined by Councilors Bob Blakey, John Bradbury and Kevin Kelly to vote in favor. Mayor Mike Collins and Councilors Cari Miller and John Pernsteiner voted against the order. ... When the Moscow girls’ basketball team opens its long-awaited season, there will be a familiar face on the opposing bench. The Bears begin their season at Lewiston High School, where former coach Karlee Wilson now coaches the Bengals at her alma mater. Moscow originally was scheduled to open against Lake City, but the game was canceled because of coronavirus concerns at the Coeur d’Alene school. The Bears are just happy, and thankful, to be playing.
2016 Five years ago
The great room in Moscow’s Church of the Nazarene was filled to excess, with practical and artistic gifts and decor, homemade pastries, toys and even a smattering of antiques for sale at the Holiday House craft fair. Cheerful music filled the air as shoppers gazed upon and purchased whatever items caught their fancy — or appealed to their sweet tooth. Joanna Powell, 19, stood among her own handiwork, smiling at friends and potential customers as they strolled by admiring her skill.The craft fair in another step toward her goal of raising $3,500 for a trip to Europe, where she will be working with women and girls who had been saved from sex traffickers through an organization called Real Restoration.
2011 10 years ago
Parents and children flocked to the Palouse Discovery Science Center for a meet-and-greet with some of Pullman’s feathered celebrities for the second annual Rockin’ Raptor Jamboree. The birds of prey were brought out by student members of Washington State University’s Raptor Club and Rehabilitation Program for PDSC’s Family Science Saturday series, just one of many educational events the club attends annually, said Cheryl Payne, who is studying zoology. “We love doing it, because we love talking about them,” she said. ... Six Idaho volleyball players and Idaho coach Debbie Buchanan were recognized at the annual Western Athletic Conference awards banquet in Orleans Arena, the site of the WAC Tournament. Buchanan earned her first career WAC Coach of the Year honor; outside hitters Allison Walker and Alicia Milo earned first-team all-WAC honors; libero Cassie Hamilton, setter Jenny Feicht and middle blocker Alex Sele were named second-team all-WAC and middle blocker Alyssa Schultz earned WAC all-freshman team recognition.