2018 One year ago today
Starting next month, University of Idaho students, faculty and staff will be able to cruise through campus without using their own car or bicycle. Rebecca Couch, UI director of parking and transportation services, said the university plans to launch a Spin dockless bicycle share program before students return to Moscow. … The air quality was listed as “good” on the Palouse and it is forecast to remain that way, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Bryce Williams, forecaster for the National Weather Service in Spokane, said the little smoke on the Palouse is from the two central Washington fires -— the Buckshot Fire outside Mattawa and the Boylston Fire outside Ellensburg.
2014 Five years ago today
A report released today shows Idaho is among the worst states in the country in enrolling children in preschool programs, while Washington fares slightly better than the national average. According to the 2014 Kids Count Data Book, 35 percent of 3- and 4-year-old children in Idaho attended preschool from 2010 to 2012. Only three states enrolled a lower percentage. … Structures similar to the red-brick masonry on U.S. Highway 95 that signal the start of the University of Idaho campus will soon be seen along the Pullman-Moscow highway. UI began construction at the corners of three intersections along State Highway 8 in June to create a clear point of entry onto campus as part of its long-range campus development plan, said Architectural and Engineering Services Director Raymond Pankopf.
2009 10 years ago today
Moscow bar owners are disappointed with the city’s newly enacted smoking ban, but say they are resigned to their fate. The Moscow City Council approved an ordinance that will ban smoking in all bars and private clubs. People also are prohibited from standing or sitting and smoking within 20 feet of entrances to public places as defined by Idaho Code. … Hawkins Companies remains committed to building a 700,000-square-foot shopping center in eastern Whitman County, but the timeline for construction is open-ended. Hawkins representative Jeff DeVoe said the company isn’t going to begin construction work at the site until the national economy improves. Last year, DeVoe estimated the company would have at least part of the development in place by summer or early fall of this year, with a Lowe’s hardware store as the centerpiece.
1994 25 years ago today
In an emergency meeting, the Moscow Food Co-op board of directors unanimously decided to suspend negotiations to move into the location occupied by the Third Street Market Place until “such time as it as available and unencumbered.” The action came amidst a tide of public outpouring protesting the Co-op’s intention of taking over the space in the Post Office Square Shopping Center owned by Geoff Beckett. ... Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine received word this week it will likely receive $4.4 million in federal money for construction of its Animal Disease Biotechnology Facility. School officials are hoping the 1995 appropriation will give them enough money to start construction this fall.