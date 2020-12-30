2019 One year ago today
Dozens of local high schoolers and college students with roots on the Palouse came together to discuss college preparedness in an event hosted at Moscow’s 1912 Center. Peggy Jenkins, founder and director of Palouse Pathways, which organized the event, said these workshops originally began in 2009 at Moscow High School, but interest was limited and they were only reaching Moscow students. Today, Jenkins said any returning college student and any high school student from the region is free to attend, allowing them to answer questions from a more diverse subset of local students. … Multifamily residences made up a significant portion of Pullman’s most valuable construction projects in 2019, while single-family homes continue to lag behind. According to the Pullman Planning Department, 2019 marked the fourth year in a row the city surpassed $100 million in building permit values. The total permit value in 2019 was $109.6 million. Among the most valuable construction projects were multi-family residences.
2015 Five years ago today
Mike Leach had his most successful season with the Cougars in 2015, and the fourth-year Washington State coach was rewarded for it. WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced that he and Leach have agreed to a provision in Leach’s contract to extend the agreement an additional year through the 2020 season. In addition, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and assistant head coach and defensive line coach Joe Salave’a have signed multiyear contracts to remain part of Leach’s staff.
2010 10 years ago today
Since the weekend, Pullman Police have received multiple reports of fraud from residents. In most cases, credit or debit card information is obtained and used for fraudulent purchases. Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said it’s unclear how the information is stolen, but said police have received multiple reports of hundreds of dollars taken from various residents. … About 54 percent of Latah County’s property taxes have been collected, a strong number despite a still struggling economy, said Treasurer Connie Ferguson. “It’s really where we want to be right now,” Ferguson said. “Money keeps coming in how we’d like to see it. We know people are struggling, but I hear at the counter that people are trying to stay on top of the bills that are absolutely necessary to pay. A lot of people are paying in full ... it’s a high priority for them to not get behind on their taxes.”