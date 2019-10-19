2018 One year ago today
With the historic visit of ESPN’s College GameDay and a top-25 Pac-12 matchup between the Cougars and Ducks on Saturday at Martin Stadium, attendees can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence in Pullman. Pullman Police Department Chief Gary Jenkins said 12 officers are usually on staff for a regular Saturday night football game, but the department will put about a half dozen extra officers on duty this weekend. … An oddly specific crop circle has appeared just off the old Moscow-Pullman highway where it intersects with Brown Road. On a hilltop just south of the road, the phrase “Go Cougs!” has been etched into the rolling wheat fields of the Palouse in enormous, surprisingly uniform letters — easily viewed by incoming aircraft.
2014 Five years ago today
Pullman is budgeting for numerous capital projects and five new city positions for 2015. The preliminary budget request shows the city is asking for nearly $19.5 million in expenditures and anticipates nearly $18.6 in revenue in its general fund. The Pullman Fire Department wants to expand the garage at Fire Station No. 2 to accommodate a new, larger fire engine they introduced last week. It also hopes to reconstruct the parking lot to build a new access road to Grand Avenue. … A kitchen stove and cabinets in a third floor apartment in Pullman were damaged when a pot on a stove caught fire. It was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system, the fire department reported. But the two apartments directly below on the first and second floors had water damage.
2009 10 years ago today
The Moscow City Council put the final touches on its snow removal policy overhaul. The council unanimously adopted the ordinance, giving the mayor the ability to make a snow removal proclamation in the instance of heavy snowfall. It requires vehicles to be removed from designated snow routes for the duration of the proclamation to allow the city to plow the streets. The ordinance gives the city broader authority to remove vehicles in a short amount of time. … Whitman County Treasurer Robert Lothspeich believes Initiative 1033 would deliver a killing blow to the local economy if passed. Initiative 1033 is designed to keep counties, cities and the state from raising existing taxes or fees. A revenue limit would be set for municipalities, such as Pullman and Whitman County based on 2009 numbers. Any excess revenue would be deposited in an account and used only for property tax reduction.