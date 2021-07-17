2020 One year ago today
The Gritman Medical Center COVID-19 drive-through testing site opened two weeks ago in Moscow to promote safe, convenient and efficient testing, and hospital officials say the site is hitting all three marks. Patients enter the Martin Wellness Center parking lot and follow the directional signs and orange cones to receive a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test, which is collected with a nasopharyngeal swab and is used to detect the presence of the live COVID-19 virus. … Both Washington State University and University of Idaho say they expect fall enrollment to be depressed somewhat because of the coronavirus pandemic, but early signs appear to indicate the effect may not be as severe as was first imagined. UI Vice Provost for Strategic Enrollment Management Dean Kahler said early in the pandemic, he was in the camp expecting enrollment could fall by as much as 20 percent. While the UI is behind on enrollment compared to this same time last year, Kahler said the numbers are looking better and better every day.
2016 Five years ago today
Dozens of gleaming street bikes and black leather everything was the prevalent fashion statement at the Pullman parking lot of Zeppoz and Mr. Z’s Casino. Classic rock blared from a Harley-Davidson’s sound system as riders of every age roared into the lot carrying bags of kitty litter, pet food and cleaning products as part of their entry into the third annual Cruising for Critters Poker Run. Whitman County Humane Society board member John-Mark Mahnkey, an avid motorcycle rider, came up with the event to combine fun with fundraising. … A young Moscow couple exchanged their parenting caps for safety helmets as they took a leap forward in one of the biggest projects of their lives. Jonathan and Christy Lloyd secured their grips and lifted the final exterior wall of their soon-to-be home into place. Volunteers, friends and family cheered, clapped and offered congratulations. The Lloyds and their children — 3-year-old Joey, 18-month-old Emmalyn and 6-month-old Benjamin — were chosen this spring as the recipients of the Palouse Habitat for Humanity’s newest home building project.
2011 10 years ago today
Idaho’s junior U.S. senator lashed out against President Barack Obama’s handling of the current national debt crisis, saying nothing should be off the table when it comes to spending cuts. Sen. Jim Risch’s comments came during a lunchtime speech to fellow Republicans attending a state party meeting in Moscow. He said the nation wouldn’t be in such dire fiscal shape if the U.S. government was required to balance its annual budget just like Idaho and many other states. That would require an amendment to the U.S. Constitution. … Intermittent thunderstorms and rain showers put a slight damper on Rendezvous in the Park turnout, organizers said, but hopes are high for next year’s 30th anniversary of the four-day music festival in Moscow’s East City Park. A couple hundred people encircled the stage at East City Park for the final concert of the weekend by the Rendezvous Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Yaacov Bergman. Rendezvous board secretary Tenley Burke and board vice-chairman Tom Preston said attendees were hit by a couple of brief rain showers, but the weather actually ended up fine for most of the show.