2019 One year ago today
The Troy City Council is hoping additional signage and a surveillance camera will deter people from leaving garbage at the two large recycling boxes near Sunset Mart on the west end of town. The councilors took the action at the regular council meeting after a short discussion about the ongoing issue of people dumping trash at the site. … Folks driving to Pullman are being welcomed by a massive display of Cougar pride courtesy of a local farmer, a regional business and an expert artist. Using straw, composted soil from WSU and alfalfa hay, a team of six people have carved a mural displaying in giant letters “Go Cougs,” as well as the image of Butch T. Cougar holding a WSU flag, on the side of a hill west of Pullman.
2015 Five years ago today
The Moscow Food Co-op held the first of two community meetings about opening a store in Pullman. No location in Pullman has been chosen, but there was a presentation about why co-op leadership believes the other college community on the Palouse is the logical choice for co-op’s next natural food cooperative. … With a new temporary Planned Parenthood location set to open today in Pullman following last month’s arson, hundreds gathered yet again along state Highway 270 both in support and against the organization. On one side of the street were signs with phrases like “Killing your baby is bad parenting,” “Heartbeats at 3 weeks” and “A fetus feels pain too.” On the other side in a sea of pink were signs reading “Reproductive justice for all,” “Planned Parenthood gives unbiased choices” and “Don’t take away my care.”
2010 10 years ago today
A 72-year-old Deary man was transported to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow after his vehicle drove off the road into a ditch. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office received a report that the vehicle ran off the south side of Harris Road and went into a ditch. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Gritman with unknown injuries.