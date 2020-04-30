2019 One year ago today
A pair of racist postcards were reportedly delivered to 500 people or doorsteps in Moscow this past week. The postcards appeared to mock a coming University of Idaho LGBTQA-hosted event, the Safe Zone Training scheduled at the UI. One card begins “ … where mental illness will manifest as political and social progressivism. Be conditioned to confabulate your fictional recollections of victimhood.” … The Palouse Ice Rink has been reimagined in a conceptual architecture competition. University of Idaho senior architecture student Samantha Jesser created the winning design in the Idaho forest Products Commission Best Use of Idaho Wood Design Competition. The new rink would feature high wood beams supporting vaulted ceilings.
2015 Five years ago today
Susan Fagan, a state representative from Pullman, is resigning this week following allegations of falsified travel expense forms, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the House chief clerk. Elected in 2009 and re-elected in 2012, Fagan said she should have been more precise with her records, but never tried to derive personal gain from reimbursements. … When Moscow residents Gleanne and George Wray learned of the 7.9 magnitude earthquake in Nepal, they immediately tried to reach their daughter, Kate Chettri, who lives with her family in Kathmandu. Chettri, her husband, Navin, and their daughter, Aisha, live in a home made of concrete which withstood the tremors, but suffered enough cracks in the foundation for the family to be concerned about further damage by aftershocks. They are sleeping in the open.
2010 10 years ago today
University of Idaho’s Operation Education Scholarship Program for disabled veterans and their spouses is making a couple’s graduation possible. The program is receiving money from the Pat Tillman Foundation for the first time this year, and Aaron Contreras and his wife, Bonnie, are the first two of three UI students to receive that help. Contreras fought for the United States with the Army National Guard in Afghanistan and is now earning his law degree while Bonnie is studying psychology. … About 30,000 Washington state employees will face furlough days between now and June 2011. This could affect between 28 and 34 of the 113 noneducation, judicial or legislative state employees in Whitman County. Gov. Chris Gregoire signed a bill Tuesday that mandates 10 furlough days for certain state employees, saving the state about $86 million.