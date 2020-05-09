2019 One year ago today
While many refer to the Moscow bond election May 21 as the “police station bond,” the bond, if approved, will also fund the renovation of two essential city buildings. The bond would also fund the remodeling of the existing police station on East Fourth Street to accommodate other city office needs and the remodeling of the city’s Paul Mann Building, next to Moscow City Hall. … Kelly Quinnett, head of the University of Idaho’s Department of Theatre Arts, was recognized for her acting work and teaching of the craft. Quinnett is the first recipient of the Uta Hagen Award, named after the Broadway actress who trained generations of aspiring actors, according to a UI news release.
2015 Five years ago today
Idaho Gives donations on Thursday reached nearly $1.1 million, about $300,000 more than last year’s fundraiser. The one-day event was mostly online and benefited nonprofit organizations across the Gem State, including a large number of groups based in and near Latah County. … Students at Washington State University won’t see an increase in tuition during the 2015-16 academic year, but the university’s president, Elson Floyd, will receive a 6.9-percent salary increase. Floyd will see his salary, which was last increased in 2008 to $725,000, climb to $775,025. He also has a retention package in the amount of $500,000.
2010 10 years ago today
Lisa Cohen warned several hundred soon-to-be Washington State University graduates Saturday that unlike many of their parents, today’s degree holders likely will have many careers in their lifetimes. Cohen, executive director of the Washington Global Health Alliance and a 25-year journalist, was the commencement speaker for WSU’s liberal arts and communications colleges, which celebrated the accomplishments of their outgoing students this weekend. … U.S. Census enumerators working in rural areas like Latah and Whitman counties may have their work cut out for them. The U.S. Census did not send forms to residents with a P.O. Box unless they were previously registered, because P.O. Box owners could falsify or duplicate places of residence. The problem is many residents in Whitman and Latah counties don’t have mailboxes and rely on P.O. Boxes, leaving many out of the census mailing process.