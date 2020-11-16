2019 One year ago today
Snoopy, Mickey Mouse and about 75 other stuffed animals filled the back seat and trunk of Wendy Blanchard’s car. Now, the furry friends the 63-year-old Moscow resident acquired over the past three decades are in the hands of the Moscow Police Department. When responding to a call or pulling over a driver, officers can choose to hand out the stuffed animals to distressed children on scene. … A written bomb threat found at Moscow Middle School prompted the evacuation of students to the nearby Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center for more than an hour just before the end of the school day. No explosive devices were found. Moscow Police Capt. Tyson Berrett said the threat was found on a piece of paper in a middle school bathroom.
2015 Five years ago today
A Pullman woman was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane after she reportedly fell from a third-story balcony. Police, fire and EMS responded to the Campus Commons North apartment complex on Northeast Terre View Drive. A 19-year-old woman was found on the ground unconscious and unresponsive, police said. The woman was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital, then later transferred to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries including a possible broken arm and internal injuries, police said. … Local Boy Scouts collected more than 5,300 pounds of nonperishable food and dry goods throughout the Palouse as part of an annual nationwide food drive, Scouting For Food.
2010 10 years ago today
The Pullman High School football team narrowly missed out on the playoffs this year. But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything to celebrate. The announcement of the Great Northern League all-league teams was proof of that, as eight Greyhounds were named to either the first or second team offensive or defensive units, a group highlighted by GNL offensive MVP Brendan Barrington. Barrington, a senior receiver, led the Hounds with 57 catches for 926 yards and 15 touchdowns.