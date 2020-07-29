2019 One year ago today
A blustery day did not stop families from strapping on their helmets and embarking on a 15-mile bike ride from Moscow to Troy as part of Fondo on the Palouse. T-Jay Clevenger, founder of the event, said approximately 160 people registered for the event, which is the most in its three years. The name of the event is rooted in Italy, where cyclists compete in “gran fondos,” or “big rides.” ... Pullman firefighters and paramedics rescued an injured construction worker on the Washington State University campus with the help of a construction crane. The man was injured at a construction site when the floor above him collapsed and another construction worker fell through the floor and landed on top of him. Paramedics immobilized the man on a backboard and a construction crane was used to lower him to the ground.
2015 Five years ago today
Nearly 400 solid waste customers are on a draft delinquency list that Latah County commissioners approved for added notification that their payments are overdue. Many of the customers don’t owe huge amounts of money, but some have unpaid bills in the hundreds and thousands of dollars. The total past due owed to the county this year is approaching $40,000, said Amanda Bashaw, the county’s solid waste coordinator. … The Northwest may become a hot spot for “megafires” in the future, according to a recent study at the University of Idaho. The study found atmospheric conditions, such as high temperatures, low fuel moisture and long-term drought, that have historically led to massive fires are likely to occur both earlier and later than usual in the future, said Renaud Barbero, a research associate at Newcastle University and postdoctoral researcher at the UI.
2010 10 years ago today
The Northwest Area Foundation has given $200,000 to the University of Idaho to continue the Horizons program that aims to build economic prosperity in Idaho towns with low populations and high poverty rates. The grant will enable the UI and its partners to provide financial literacy education, small business training, tax clinics, grant-seeking workshops and a July 2011 networking conference for rural Idaho communities. … Moscow officials aren’t taking too nicely to being called the home of “nasty” and “inebriated” Vandal culture. The statements came from Boise State University President Bob Kustra, who told the Idaho Statesman that Moscow fans weren’t civil to Boise State when hosting games on Vandal turf. Moscow Mayor Nancy Chaney has already sent a letter to Kustra telling him she was “disappointed” with his comments.