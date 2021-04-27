2020 One year ago today
COVID-19 outbreaks in jails likely exacerbate spread in nearby communities — particularly among jail staff — according to a study recently released by WSU. According to WSU assistant professor Eric Lofgren, who helped lead the study, outbreaks in jails are typically “much, much faster and much, much worse,” than in the general community. … Moscow’s Josh Peak volunteers as a lieutenant for the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Company and as a reserve officer and tactical paramedic for the Moscow Police Department. As a tactical paramedic, Peak is able to assist law enforcement and victims in a hostile situation faster than a regular paramedic.
2016 Five years ago today
A report presented to the Latah County Commissioners shows the number of juvenile arrests and petition filings in Latah County have been decreasing. Jim Crowley, Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections liaison, presented the county’s annual juvenile justice report. Crowley said many counties across Idaho are now working to keep youths from being incarcerated by offering specialty court and diversion programs. … Work to create a new, regional economic improvement organization is advancing, Moscow City Supervisor Gary Riedner told the Moscow Administrative Committee.
2011 10 years ago today
Moscow teacher Stacy Albrecht was blindsided earlier this year by what some would describe as a wave of attacks on teachers that spread throughout the nation, starting in Wisconsin, where laws were passed sharply curbing collective bargaining rights. It didn’t lessen the shock when similar reforms were proposed and subsequently passed in Idaho. … Former University of Idaho President Tim White is adding another position to his resume since leaving Moscow to become chancellor of the University of California, Riverside — reality television star. White, chancellor at UCR for the past three years, will be featured in the May 1 episode of the CBS series “Undercover Boss.” The series features executives donning disguises to work among lower-ranked employees without being recognized.