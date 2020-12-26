2019 One year ago today
Debi Dockins, cofounder and chairwoman of the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope, was recently recognized by the Idaho NonProfit Center for her efforts to support cancer patients on the Palouse. Dockins’ efforts were recognized during the Idaho Philanthropy Day celebration in Coeur d’Alene. Dockins is the cofounder of Gritman Medical Center’s Light A Candle Program, which has raised more than $350,000 since its formation in 2011. She has helped raise more than $400,000 to support those battling cancer in Whitman and Latah Counties. … A group of Pullman volunteers were outside the Community Action Center in frigid weather the day after Christmas offering food to anyone who needed it. Margaret Werre, who helped organize the food drive, and more than 20 other volunteers collected leftover food from Safeway and placed it in red bins for anyone to take. Werre said members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sunnyside and Pioneer Hills wards have been collecting food from Safeway to donate to the community for four years.
2015 Five years ago today
Moscow Urban Renewal Agency board members decided to accept a proposal by Sangria Development for the property at Sixth and Jackson streets in Moscow. The proposal details plans for a 19,000-square-foot mixed-use development. It includes space for a ground-floor restaurant and patio, second floor micro-loft apartments and a rooftop bar and garden. The plan also includes 20 parking spaces for apartment residents. The three entities vying for the spot were Sangria Developments, Gritman Park LLC — a for-profit building operating division of Gritman Medical Center — and Anderson Group LLC. … Two skeletons sit in the visitor chairs of the office of Scott Smith, steam plant manager at the University of Idaho. It’s one of the few locations on campus where people are at work during holidays, as the whole campus is running with a skeleton crew. The steam plant at the corner of Sixth and Line streets keeps much of the campus adequately warm or cool — even when classes aren’t in session. The plastic skeletons appear to be volunteers who often appear in the plant’s windows for one reason or another.
2010 10 years ago today
Area residents, local, state and federal agencies have had their chance to weigh in on the environmental significance of a wind farm in Whitman County. Whitman County Planner Alan Thomson recently closed the open call for written comments on the Environmental Impact Statement for a 30- to 50-turbine farm slated for construction on Naff Ridge near Oakesdale. The impact statement includes hundreds of pages that outline the purpose of the project and all possible impacts on the surrounding environment. … Ecowell, a company created from a senior class project at WSU, is alive and expanding. Graduates Brian Boler, 25, and Reid Schilperoort, 23, are two of the group’s members who continued with the project long after it was first turned in to professors as an assignment. Their product, Ecowell, is a plastic-free beverage vending machine.