2020 One year ago today
Police officers from Pullman, Spokane and Moses Lake arrived at Washington State University to greet an injured Moses Lake police dog as he was discharged from the WSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Chief, the Moses Lake Police Department K-9 Unit dog, a 3-year-old German shepherd, was shot through his left eye while pursuing a robbery suspect. He was airlifted to Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport and transported to WSU. The vets determined the .22-caliber bullet went through the dog’s left eye and shattered his jawbone, but missed his brain. … Pullman Regional Hospital is asking people to take individual responsibility to help prevent the coronavirus from spreading locally. An update on the infectious disease was one of the topics discussed during the monthly PRH Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday.
2016 Five years ago today
Moscow High School science teacher Pat Blount, who has taught for 28 years, said he didn’t pay much attention when a new set of proposed science standards in the state’s House Education Committee failed to advance, but he is not terribly surprised. The committee declined to advance the standards to the floor for a vote because they felt there was a need for a “more robust” comment period. The inclusion of such subjects as the age of the Earth, the creation of the universe and climate change were also contentious subjects. … Ken Oenning has been to nearly every Uniontown Community Sausage Feed during its 60-plus year history, and like his parents before him, he’s helped put on the town’s signature event for more than a decade. Oenning said he was 8 years old when the first Uniontown sausage feed was held. His parents were one of the eight to 10 Uniontown couples who organized the event as a way to fund the maintenance and operations of the Uniontown Community Building.
2011 10 years ago today
Lauretta Campbell is a trained sex educator who has conducted contraception classes at Moscow High School and UI, she’s concerned about proposed legislation that would prohibit federal funding of Planned Parenthood and other family planning services that benefit from Title X, a government program signed into law in 1970 by President Richard Nixon. The U.S. House of Representatives — including local Reps. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, R-Washington and Raul Labrador, R-Idaho — recently voted in favor of prohibiting the use of federal funds for Planned Parenthood.