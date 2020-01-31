2019 One year ago today
Local school officials say Pullman students are at low risk of contracting measles despite an outbreak of the virus in a southwestern Washington county that prompted Gov. Jay Inslee to declare a state of emergency. Superintendent of Pullman Schools Bob Maxwell said the district would consider more aggressive tactics if the outbreak were to spread. … Latah County Commissioner Dave McGraw said crime is growing faster than the county is able to generate funding to combat it, making it the most pressing issue he and the other two commissioners face in the next couple of years. Mental health and economic development are two other priorities for the commissioners.
2015 Five years ago today
The Palouse River Watershed Implementation Partnership has been awarded a $5.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. The grant award matches the amount of contributions pooled together by the group’s 16 different partners, said Palouse Conservation District Director Jennifer Boie. … For some it’s just a hobby. For others it’s an ominous sign of things to come. Pullman resident John Thielbahr and his wife were looking out the window of their home one Saturday afternoon in December when they saw the drone. Not knowing why it was there, the Thielbahrs called the police.
2010 10 years ago today
Kimberly Petty said she was glad to have helped design and build customized furniture for the Red Cross in Pullman. Petty is the captain of the Washington State University Freedom By Design Club. The group spent the past six months designing and building customized cabinets and desks for the nonprofit organization. … Moscow residents might have seen a couple dozen unfamiliar faces around town this past weekend. That’s because 22 high school students and three community leaders from six Central American countries are visiting the University of Idaho as part of the Central American Youth Ambassador program.
1995 25 years ago today
Since 1990, four people in Whitman County have tested positive for AIDS. All four have died. Six others have tested HIV-positive, and last year, three more people tested positive for the antibodies that indicate HIV, although their cases are considered indeterminate. Fran Martin, director of personal health at the Whitman County Public Health Department, said officials across the state are reporting more HIV/AIDS cases for heterosexuals, women, minorities and residents of rural counties. … Low income housing in Pullman got a boost from an unexpected source this week — the federal government. Two developers were awarded financial incentives to build apartment units for low income tenants in Pullman as part of a nationwide tax credit allocation program.