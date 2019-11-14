2018 One year ago today
An 80-foot wireless communication tower proposed on the northwest corner of the Church of the Nazarene in a residential southeastern Moscow neighborhood was unanimously shut down by the Moscow Board of Adjustment. After hearing 14 members of the public — many of whom live near the proposed tower site — oppose the conditional use permit, board member Marshall Comstock eventually motioned to deny the construction. ... A juice bar owner and a mathematics graduate student at Washington State University are behind an effort to open the Pullman Good Food Co-op. Since launching a membership drive in early October, they have recruited about 35 co-op members.
2014 Five years ago today
Moscow High School will reopen for classes following testing, abatement and cleanup of asbestos piping insulation, according to city of Moscow building official Micah Chappell. Chappell said the asbestos dust appeared after workers cut through insulation to access a steam pipe in the school. … Pullman Police responded to the fourth malicious mischief case in the past week involving a Washington State University fraternity. Police responded to a report that a concrete block had been thrown through a dining room window at the same fraternity. Later that same day, another window at the house was reportedly shattered when a rock was thrown through it.
2009 10 years ago today
Washington State University and Pullman School District officials say they are keeping a close eye on the state’s soaring budget deficit, which is now projected to reach $2 billion. The deficit is the gap between the state government costs and expected tax revenue, through the middle of 2011. And it could get worse after state economists give an updated forecast of revenue trends next week. … A hunter from Cottonwood was found alive and well after spending a long, cold night in the woods near Harvard. A search-and-rescue team that eventually included two helicopters had been searching for the man since he was reported missing three days earlier.
1994 25 years ago today
The Latah County Commission wants a second chance to rule on the rezoning of 20 acres in Potlatch. The board’s original decision was reversed in district court last month. The land in question is owned by Barry Ramsay and is the site of the newly-built protech Packing Tooling Division plant. … Commissioners-elect Thomas Spangler and Harry DeWitt today asked the Latah County Commission to delay approval of the proposed comprehensive plan until they have taken office. The commissioners didn’t accept or reject the two new commissioners’ request.