2021 One year ago
Concerning the curious case of Zach Borisch: It’s impossible to know whether you’ve got a gem hidden on the sideline until he’s given a real chance. Well, he had his shot. And what a buried-treasure find Borisch turned out to be. The sneaky Idaho Vandals and trickster coach Paul Petrino fooled almost everyone — certainly their rivals at Eastern Washington — when they trotted out their fourth quarterback in five spring-season games, and had him steer an entirely new-look offense. ... The city of Moscow is expected to start assessing a monthly stormwater utility fee to residents and business owners who receive stormwater services, but some will qualify for waivers or credits based on how much burden they place on the city’s stormwater system. Steele outlined to the Moscow City Council Administrative Committee the 10 groups that would receive the stormwater user fee credits and waivers, if approved by the City Council.
2017 Five years ago
The Sangria Downtown LLC mixed-use building proposed to be built at the southwest corner of Sixth and Jackson streets took one more step toward construction. The Moscow Planning and Zoning Commission approved the development plan with two changes the co-owners, George Skandalos and Carly Lilly, can explore. ... Police responded to what was initially believed to be a bomb threat at the Teaching and Learning Center on the University of Idaho of campus. After a bit of investigating, however, police determined the threat was not really a threat. According to Moscow Police Chief James Fry, an individual reported finding under a keyboard a piece of paper with a bomb threat written on it, but it was later determined the paper was simply a game piece, or clue, to a murder mystery game that was held previously at the UI.
2012 10 years ago
Washington State University freshman Casey Harkins wasn’t sure what to think when her friend, freshman Melissa Henry, spontaneously started dancing on the Glenn Terrell Mall. The “Cha-Cha Slide” had just begun playing from a sound system in front of Todd Hall, but Harkins was unaware that a flash mob had been planned for 12:05 p.m. as part of a human development class. Many students had heard that it was taking place, and they wanted to be sure to get a glimpse of the action. Others, like junior Aki Wodajo, were simply on their way to class when the music started. ... A group of Boy Scouts from Moscow’s Troop 345 said they hadn’t really expected to use their first-aid training in a real-life emergency, but a recent trip to Hells Canyon put their skills to the test. Eleven Scouts and a handful of adults went on the March 31-April 2 excursion, and four of the boys were in the right place at the right time on the first day. Wilson Caisley, Tim Goodman-Gray and Michael and Daniel Connors were some of the last Scouts to hike into Kirkwood that day, but they were the first to assist a fellow hiker who had been blown off the trail by a strong gust of wind.