2018 One year ago today
While still in the early stages, the city of Potlatch could be one of the first city-wide recipients of high-speed internet using a fiber broadband network in Latah County. Last summer, before Access Consulting was hired to do the analysis, Potlatch Mayor David Brown said the lack of high-speed internet had already negatively affected the community. … Informational presentations dominated much of Tuesday’s Pullman City Council meeting, including a review of Washington’s newly authorized creative districts. Annette Roth, who serves as creative district program manager for ArtsWA, said the state-certified districts can drive economic development and job growth by emphasizing artistic and cultural opportunities in the community.
2014 Five years ago today
Before a new $49 million research building goes in, UI students are sifting through trenches and piles of dirt in hope of finding clues to the campus’ previous occupants. The site is set to be the location of the Integrated Research Innovation Center and was once the location of the Naval Classroom Building, before it burned down in 2011. Decades prior to that, it was occupied by Moscow residents with proof of homesteads dating back to the early 1890s. … Latah County Commissioners started reviewing a draft budget for fiscal year 2015 that would provide county employees raises of up to 4 percent. According to projections, a 4-percent employee raise will add an additional $237,803 to the budget. The lowest proposed raise, 1 percent, could cost about $59,450.
2009 10 years ago today
Brittany Smathers said attending summer school isn’t as bad as some might think. The Pullman High School junior is among 62 students from Whitman County and Moscow who are enrolled in summer school classes at Pullman High School. There are some who are trying to get ahead on course work, some who are doing credit recovery, and others who are finishing a course because they took an incomplete during the year for various reasons. … Brandon Johnson has never left North America. That will change Sunday when the 17-year-old Moscow resident embarks on a two-week mission trip to a country the U.S. State Department is recommending people avoid. Johnson and 15 others will travel to Honduras to help rebuild homes damaged in a May earthquake.
1994 25 years ago today
Another tort claim was filed against Latah County Sheriff Joe Overstreet, joining the slew of discrimination and harassment claims filed against Overstreet by his current and former employees. Overstreet claims the charges have all resulted from a restructuring of the sheriff’s department that he began after taking office. … When Kimberly Pearson joined the Army she only wanted to work with dogs. Instead she made history. After 210 years, the Old Guard, the Army’s oldest unit, is opening its ranks to women, Pearson, a 1993 Deary High School graduate, is one of the first three women selected. Old Guard members, numbering about 250, are considered the Army’s best and brightest with responsibilities that include protecting the life and well-being of the president.