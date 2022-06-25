2021 One year ago
The sale of the Moscow police station to the University of Idaho took one step forward after the Moscow City Council Public Works/Finance Committee expressed support of the proposed $975,000 sale that would allow the university to convert the space into an art gallery, VandalStore and community space. “It sounds like a great addition to downtown,” Councilor Maureen Laflin said. There is no target date set for moving into the space should the purchase be finalized, according to a UI news release.
2017 Five years ago
People seem to be so busy nowadays that kindness can sometimes be forgotten. Tiffany Bentley, a real estate agent at Latah Realty in Moscow, is trying to bring kindness to the forefront again in honor of her late mother, Donna Bigford, who died Feb. 16 at the age of 70. Bentley will award a $1,000 scholarship to a Latah County high school female athlete who best describes what kindness means to that person in a 1,000-word essay. ... The Colfax Airport may as well have been a county fair based on the number of visitors it entertained. In cars and trucks, on motorcycles and — most of all — by plane they came to take part in the organization’s annual Fly In. The aroma of rich coffee and hearty breakfast food filled the air as hundreds, alone or in groups, walking children and dogs, with babes and the occasional kitten in arms, examined aircraft and vintage emergency vehicles with an enthusiasm not often found so early in the morning.
2012 10 years ago
About 400 teenagers and 100 adults lined up in front of the Washington State University Compton Union Building to help devour a 600-foot banana split ice cream sundae that spanned the length of two football fields along the Glenn Terrell Friendship Mall. Jon Gabelein, advisor for the State 4H Ambassadors, said area businesses donated eight pounds of bananas, 15 jugs of strawberry sauce, 17 jugs of chocolate sauce and 66 tubs of ice cream for the event. Volunteers prepared a 600-foot-long bowl for the super-sundae using home gutter material from Pullman Ace Hardware. ... Washington State University will unveil its fifth campus, an “evolution in online learning” that President Elson Floyd has envisioned since his arrival at WSU. The so-called Global Campus will be accessible anywhere with an Internet connection. WSU’s online program offers eight undergraduate degrees, several master’s degrees and graduate and undergraduate certificates.