2018 One year ago today
Moscow Charter School concluded the bidding phase for a facilities expansion project Friday, which school officials say has been in the works for at least two years. School administrator Tony Bonuccelli said the project was delayed briefly when planners ran into difficulties acquiring additional land, causing them to fall back on a strategy to simply reuse existing space owned by the school. … Whitman County voters can expect to see five local propositions on the upcoming November ballot, in addition to four contentious state initiatives. Locally, Palouse residents will vote on two propositions, one for street improvements and another to fund maintenance and operations at the swimming pool.
2014 Five years ago today
The Illia Dunes beach and recreation area near Pullman was reopened following a trash clean-up project and subsequent safety inspections. The area had been closed since Sept. 7, after about 1,800 college-age adults left trash and human waste in the area. Melanie Brown, director of WSU’s Center for Civic Engagement, said 16 students and staff members from the CCE and Associated Students of WSU assisted in the clean-up efforts. … A large portion of downtown Pullman could be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. Pullman hired Spokane-based A.D. Preservation to conduct a study that found the Washington National Guard Building, the Anawalt Building and the Jackson Block were eligible.
2009 10 years ago today
The Pullman City Council had its first workshop to construct the 2010 fiscal year budget. City Supervisor John Sherman said the session was only to provide a broad overview of the upcoming process. Individual departments have yet to submit their requests, so specific numbers were not ready for discussion. The city approved a $15.3 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2009 in December, and a total budget of more than $42 million. … The UI Faculty Senate wrapped up its third consecutive week of discussion about Provost Doug Baker’s Aug. 25 program efficiency memo by recommending a strategic approach in deciding which course sections with low enrollment will be dropped or merged.
1994 25 years ago today
Multicultural education is a necessity if students are going to survive in the global community, according to a panel of educators who took part in a teleconference at the University of Idaho. Rose Duhon, dean of College of Education at Southern Louisiana University, said if children are not exposed to different cultures when they’re young, they will have a difficult time dealing with a more multicultural society. … A former youth counselor with the Whitman County Mental Health Center has been tapped to lead the Pullman United Way into its next 25 years. Jenny Brotherton, the organization’s new executive director, want to extend the outreach and resources of the organization during her tenure.