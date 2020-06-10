2019 One year ago today
Moscow’s Albert Harrison placed first in the 39th annual I Made the Grade cycling race. The racers had such a quick start off the blocks at Chief Timothy Park in Clarkston, that even the police officers in charge of positioning traffic blockades near the bridge were caught a bit off guard. … Whitman County was ranked the 22nd county nationwide in crop sales for grains, oilseeds, and dry beans and peas, according to the USDA’s 2017 Census of Agriculture. The county is also 10th in the state for overall crop sales.
2015 Five years ago today
The 55th annual Genesee Community Day was held in downtown Genesee. This year’s theme was “Fire Up Your Community Spirit.” The day started at 6 a.m. with breakfast at the fire hall on Main Street. A car show, Cow Creek Run, quilt show, pie stand, parade, turtle race, barbecue dinner and more followed. Fireworks were set off at the high school football field at 10 p.m. … The Moscow Public Library hosted Reading to Dogs, an event where children of any age reading with little to no adult assistance were invited to spend time reading to one of the therapy dogs from the local pet partners chapter of Palouse Paws with a Cause.
2010 10 years ago today
Tyler Thompson of Moscow published his first book, “Sneaker Freak,” through PublishAmerica, a Maryland-based publishing company that doesn’t charge publishing fees. The book’s story centers around a high school senior named Jamon Orwood who moves from Chicago to Moscow after his mother dies. … Regional Theatre of the Palouse will present two performances of “A Little Princess” in Pullman. The show is part of RTOP’s Family Weekend Series.