2018 One year ago today
This will be the first even year since at least 2006 that Moscow voters will not be able to visit the Kibbie Dome to vote in a November general election. Some in the community, including Associated Students University of Idaho President Nicole Skinner, feel the move discourages students from voting and is even a form of voter suppression. … The Pullman School District announced it has three fixtures that provide water to students and staff for drinking or food preparation that have lead levels above the EPA’s action level, which is 20 parts per billion, according to a news release from the district. Testing was performed on all fixtures in the district. Pullman High School results showed one fixture above the action level, and Sunnyside Elementary showed two fixtures.
2014 Five years ago today
Even superheroes need to learn math. At Moscow’s Lena Whitmore Elementary, the morning kindergarten class took part in the annual tradition of using pumpkins to learn important skills like measuring and estimating while dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes. Princesses, comic book characters and even a SWAT member could be spotted in Lisa Belknap’s class during the lesson. … A select number of Moscow residents were sent the city’s Citizens Survey this month in hopes the results will help guide future planning and resource allocation decisions. City Supervisor Gary Riedner said not providing a preview to the Daily News was an effort to avoid outside influence on the responses.
2009 10 years ago today
Ron Bishop, owner of Moscow’s Main Street Lighting, will join 100 business leaders from across the United States to speak about health-care reform before Congress next week. The business leaders are lobbying on behalf of small businesses through the National Main Street Alliance, a nonprofit organization that advocates small businesses should have a choice between private and public health insurance plans. … Budget holdbacks, program cuts and a slumping national economy have taken their financial toll on the University of Idaho in recent years, but the Vandals’ success on the football field this fall has sparked a renewed sense of economic optimism at UI and in Moscow.