2019 One year ago today
Sojourners’ Alliance expects to shut down its transitional housing program in early May because of a nearly $150,000 shortfall. Executive Director Steve Bonnar said the closure will force 14 adults and four children out of the Moscow nonprofit’s transitional housing units. … The Moscow School District has spent nearly $10,000 this year on charter buses to ferry students to extracurricular and athletics events, but officials say it is the cheapest option. It cost the district just less than $4,000 for a charter bus when the Moscow High School boys basketball team went to state championships in Boise last week. Sending a yellow school bus, she added, would have been more expensive.
2015 Five years ago today
Funding for a project to repair the sidewalk on the Palouse River Bridge in Colfax was to be divided between Avista, WSDOT and the city of Colfax. However, Mike Rizzitiello, Colfax’s city administrator, said the city refused to pay its portion — $40,000 — since the bridge is owned by WSDOT. Rizzitiello said it is impractical for Colfax to fund a bridge that half of the traffic from the eastern side of the state uses. … Colfax wants to start a Farmers Market on Fridays this summer but is finding that differences in Washington and Idaho laws are making it difficult to simply draw from the pool of vendors that show up at the Moscow market each Saturday. While in Washington vendors must have licenses to sell specific products like raw milk, in Idaho those vendors aren’t required to be licensed.
2010 10 years ago today
Lawmakers plan to give Idaho’s four-year public universities about $32.1 million less in total funding next year, further slashing the state share of costs for higher education. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee agreed on a budget that proposes spending roughly $377.7 million on the University of Idaho, Idaho State University, Boise State University and Lewis-Clark State College. … Mary DuPree remembers “a real Moscow moment” in 1985 when the stage was built in East City Park. Twenty-five years later, the elms survive, but the stage itself suffers from rotted timbers, broken joists and dry rot, Moscow Parks and Facilities Manager Roger Blanchard said. Both the stage and the adjoining building are slated to be completely rebuilt in the next two years.
1995 25 years ago today
The future of a heavy industrial park in Colfax looks grim after a long and tense meeting of county, state and port bureaucrats. Port of Whitman County Manager Jim Weddell said the prospects of the 7-year-old project going forward are slim. A group of 30 officials met to discuss the controversial project. … The brick archway into Moscow’s East City Park is in need of restoration before it ends up nothing more than a memory, local historical societies warn. The archway, erected in 1923, is losing its mortar and may have other problems that need repair, said Mary Reed, director of the Latah County Historical Society. Reed hopes the city can do something to restore the arch.